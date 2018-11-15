Weapons Testers At China Lake Obliterate Everything In This Crazy 'Greatest Hits' Reel

I described China Lake as follows when the installation posted its last highlight reel back in 2016 :

Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, located in the western reaches of California's Mojave Desert, is a wondrous place when it comes to military aviation and pretty much everything associated with it—and it still holds some secrets. From massive, sound-stage like missile seeker testing facilities, to rocket sleds, to electronic warfare ranges and a runway dedicated to unmanned aircraft operations , NAWS China Lake offers militaries and their associated industry partners from around the world a huge menu of testing capabilities. But above all else, NAWS China Lake's expansive and diverse set of live-fire ranges are truly a national treasure.

Soon we will be taking a deep dive into that national treasure via a first-hand account of what it's like to work at the relatively isolated but fascinating facility.

In the meantime, enjoy the fireworks!

Side challenge! Pull the best still frames from the video and post them down in the comments section below. There are plenty to go around, like this inert JDAM fusing before plowing into the ground: