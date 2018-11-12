Stan Lee Fought The Nazis As A U.S. Army Playwright During WWII

Legendary comic book writer Stan Lee has passed away at the age of 95. Though most fondly remembered for co-creating world-recognized characters such as Spider-Man and Iron Man, and contributed to the storylines of dozens of others, including Captain America, Lee was also a proud U.S. Army Signal Corps veteran who wrote film scripts and the text of other training and recruitment material during World War II. His work afterward, and that of Marvel, the company where he was editor in chief for decades, continued to serve as a recruiting tool and otherwise often presented positive images of the U.S. military to the masses. Born Stanley Martin Lieber in New York City, New York in 1922 to Romanian-born Jewish immigrants, Lee reportedly enjoyed writing from an early age and graduated early from DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx in 1939. He then went on to join the Federal Theatre Project, a federally funded arts program that U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt had originally created during the Great Depression as part of the Works Progress Administration (WPA).

Through family connections, Lee secured a job at Timely Comics, initially performing menial duties for the staff there. In 1940, however, as the Nazis continued to their rampage in Europe, he got his first writing assignment with a filler text story in Captain America Comics #3. Both the character and the storyline are notable. The very first issue of the series had shown the titular Captain American punching Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in the face. The comic was dated March 1941, but actually hit newsstands more than a year before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii that drew the United States formally into World War II. The #3 issue also introduced the character’s iconic star-adorned circular shield.

Timely/Marvel Comics The United States was not at war with Germany, or its Axis allies, when Captain American Comics #1 came out. Stan Lee's first comic book writing would appear in the third issue.

Joe Simon, who created Captain America along with Jack Kirby, later made it clear that the character was an overtly political creation. He explained his intent was to make clear his objections both to the Nazis and their supporters, including in the United States, as well as isolationists who argued for the United States to avoid getting embroiled in the expanding war. Simon and Kirby both left Timely in late 1940 over disputes with publisher Martin Goodman, who in turn named Lee as the interim top editor. After the United States entered World War II, Lee, who was then only 19, joined the Army, where he was assigned to the Signal Corps.

AP The legendary Stan Lee later in life.

“Writes scenarios and scripts for theatrical, radio, or motion picture productions for entertainment or instruction of military personnel, or for publicity purposes. Creates plots and sequences with instructional narrative, or adapts fictional, nonfictional, or historical material to dramatic form. Bears in mind the characteristics of the medium for which he is writing and forms his presentation and script accordingly. Indicates desired camera procedure, method of presentation, sound effects, and backgrounds. Civilian experience in writing or adapting scripts or scenarios for radio, stage, or motion pictures required.”