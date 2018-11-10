Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Didn't Report On This Week

We had another week where a naval accident dominated the headlines, but we also got new insights into the Navy's future submarine plans as well as a unique peek into the USAF's secretive aerial refueling operations over Area 51 and elsewhere. We even delved into an oil-rich Arab kingdom's yacht turned navy training ship and looked back at the biggest gathering of allied warships since World War II. Yet there are still many topics and news items to talk about from this week and we couldn't cover it all, so let's get together for a little bunker talk.

This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.