The Army Wants Its Brigades To Be Able To Fight For An Entire Week Without Resupply

The video below shows U.S. military personnel inspecting Afghan truck drivers and their trucks, a core element of the American logistics chain in the country, before allowing them to deliver their cargo to Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan.

But it’s a challenge the officer explained as being vital to overcome if the Army expects to conduct potential high-end conflicts against “great power competitors,” such as Russia and China, in the future. The Army’s top logistician echoed recent sentiments from other senior U.S. military officials that American forces have become complacent and overly reliant on well established logistical networks and fixed bases of operations after nearly two decades of low-intensity conflicts in countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Our goal [is] to have brigade combat teams sustain themselves for seven days without resupply,” Piggee said . “That is significant. Seven days, that is a challenge.”

U.S. Army Lieutenant General Aundre Piggee, the service’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, publicly announced the goal, and explained some immediate hurdles, at an Association of the U.S. Army-sponsored Institute of Land Warfare breakfast on Nov. 6, 2018 . At present, the service only expects combat brigades, which typically have between 3,000 and 5,000 individuals and hundreds of vehicles and other pieces of major equipment, to be able to sustain independent operations for a maximum of three days.

Concerns are growing throughout the U.S. military about the potential difficulties in rapidly deploying large amounts of personnel and equipment into a theater of operations under fire during a major conflict and whether there will be any bases of operation to support them once they get there. Now, the U.S. Army says it is looking for ways to ensure that individual brigade combat teams will have supplies, especially fuel and water, to be able to keep fighting for up to a week without a guaranteed supply chain.

The service is no doubt in close contact with the U.S. Marine Corps, which faces many of the same challenges, and has already employed unmanned resupply helicopters in Afghanistan and is investigating the use of various types sizes of rotary- and fixed-wing drones to make sure there is always a way to get vital resources to personnel on the front lines. U.S. Special Operations Forces have used unmanned paragliders in the past for resupply missions in austere areas, as well. Marines and special operators, in turn, are likely to be very interested in leveraging any new technology and procedures the Army develops in order to improve their own expeditionary capabilities.

The Army has already been exploring a host of novel logistical capabilities that could improve the situation in high-risk environments. This includes major investments in unmanned, autonomous ground and air logistical platforms that will help ensure a flow of supplies in high-end conflicts without the same risks to Army truck drivers and aviators.

“We were not used to moving and maintaining equipment because equipment was waiting for us at forward operating bases and contractors did most of our maintenance,” Piggee explained . “We are now training this capability every day.”

Army brigades are also increasingly benefitting from deployable 3D-printing capabilities, that allow them to produce some types of spare parts in the field on their own, reducing the need to reach back to larger bases for that type of support. The service’s Rapid Equipping Force (REF) was among the organizations that pioneered these use of these mobile workshops, which can fit inside one or more standard shipping container, to make replacement parts and rapidly prototype new equipment in the field. "We have greatly improved our supply of spare parts across the Army," according to Lieutenant General Piggee. "We do not need to make repair parts 8,000 miles from soldiers if we can print them on the battlefield at their forward locations." But brigades will need to reduce their reliance on any form of outside support in order to meet the objectives for independent operations that Piggee has laid out. The Army says that the biggest hurdle is fuel.

US Army One of the Army Rapid Equipping Force's Expeditionary Laboratories in Afghanistan in 2014.

Joseph Trevithick A model of a solar-powered generating plant mounted on top of General Motors' 4x4 Silent Utility Rover Universal Superstructure (SURUS) hydrogen fuel cell-powered optionally-manned vehicle.