New 3D Audio Will Allow A-10 Pilots To Hear Alerts Come From The Direction Of The Threat

The future of the U.S. Air Force’s A-10 Warthog ground attack aircraft is as uncertain as ever, but the service continues to upgrade portions of the fleet. Now, between 150 and 200 A-10s look set to receive a major cockpit audio update that will help manage radio communications and, similar to surround sound in a movie theater, issue directional auditory warnings that immediately draw the pilot’s attention in a specific direction toward a threat or other area of interest. On Nov. 5, 2018, Air Force Materiel Command announced plans to award a sole-source contract to Danish defense contractor Terma for the purchase of that company’s Aircraft Audio Management System (AAMS). The Air Force had first indicated that it was looking for a three-dimensional audio update for a portion of its A-10s in December 2017.

The stated goal of the Warthog upgrade program is to “to drastically improve the spatial, battlespace, and situational awareness of the A-10C pilots,” according to the original contracting notice. Terma says its system provides those capabilities, as well as helping trim pilot workload, reduce hearing loss and operational fatigue, and improving intelligibility of audio signals and communications to the pilot. Terma’s AAMS couples a stereo headset with a digital audio control system that links into various aircraft systems. It's become quite popular over the years and is in service with the Danish Air Force on its F-16 Viper fighter jets and with the Royal Air Force, paired with BAE's Striker II helmet-mounted display, for pilots flying the Eurofighter Typhoon. Other F-16 operators, including the U.S. Air Force, are set to integrate the three-dimensional audio system into their Vipers, as well.

USAF An A-10 Warthog.