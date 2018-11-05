This Massive Naval Exercise In 1989 Was The Pinnacle Of U.S. Cold War Maritime Might

Just a month before the Berlin Wall would begin to fall, the U.S. Navy and its allies in the Pacific held a gargantuan set of naval drills dubbed Pacific Exercise 1989, or PACEX '89 for short. It was the largest combined allied armada since the end of World War II and worked as a symbolic showcase of the Reagan military buildup that played a significant hand in breaking the Soviet Union.

In total, some 54 vessels of U.S., Korean, Japanese, and Canadian origins—as well as a number of submarines that were never disclosed—combined forces to show just how outgunned Russia was in the Pacific and how they could operate together as a cohesive fighting force. On the last day of the drills, a photo exercise (PHOTOEX) was held that was so big, none of the images have all the ships in-frame. Helicopter camera ships and F-14s equipped with Tactical Airborne Reconnaissance Pod Systems (TARPS) were launched to capture the historic gathering. The F-14 TARPS image, seen at the top of this article, is remarkably impressive not just for the size of the fleet shown, but for the powerhouse vessels that make up its central core.

USN