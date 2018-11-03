This In-Depth Interview With Chuck Yeager Is An Absolute Must Watch

Beyond his recollections about his amazing career, the video is chock-full with wonderful commentary that still holds up nearly 30 years later, in many cases. This includes discussion on stealth technology, unmanned combat, advanced flight control systems, cockpit automation, smart weapons and even some commentary on the Advanced Tactical Fighter program that was all the rage at the time and eventually gave birth to the F-22A we know today. But maybe the best part is at the one hour and 33 minute mark, when General Yeager gives a little insight about life and doing what you love. I think the wisdom he conveys is especially important in this day and age.

As for General Yeager today, he is still going strong at 95! He just made an appearance at an airshow in West Virginia to celebrate the 71st anniversary of conquering the sound barrier, which obviously blew people's minds: