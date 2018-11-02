Bunker Talk: Let's Talk About All The Stories We Didn't Report On This Week

We can talk about the submarine warfare tactics, sinking drydocks, geopolitics, military base ghost stories, strategy—you know, no big whoop.

By Tyler Rogoway
It's been one wild and spooky week. Between sinking Russian drydocks and raided Bond-like island lairs, not to mention haunted Halloween, there's been a lot to talk about this week. But alas, we couldn't cover it all, so let's get together for a little bunker talk. 

This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.

We can talk about this tour inside Russia's fully operational floating nuclear power station docked up in the Arctic Circle:

Or what about all these Chinese ground combat systems:

Or what about Captain Sully getting political?!

If you really want to Make Your Pocket Great Again—or worse depending on your political views—there are these keychains made up of the Donald's old 727 biz jet:

Then there's this crazy video showing an external view of the recent Soyuz rocket failure:

Then again, we can just collectively soak in the beauty that is the Visby class corvette:

Once again, this is an entirely open exercise, so let's get after it. 

Welcome to Bunker Talk!

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com

