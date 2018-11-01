Retired Submariner Turned Gamer Gives Amazing Video Explainers On Sub Tactics And Tech

So who is the man behind the Jive Turkey moniker and these awesome videos? We found out in what turned out to be a particularly awesome Q&A:

Clearly, you have a Navy background, can you give us an idea of what this background is?

I joined the U.S. Navy in 1990. I spent a year going to submarine and sonar schools. During that time, the Navy was adding a lot of technical schools to the training pipeline and top students were moved into the next school instead of given orders to a sea command. This allowed me to move up from A school (basic sonar) to C school (advanced sonar) to multiple Maintenance Specialist schools just by keeping my grades up. By the time I got to my first submarine, I had attended most sonar schools the Navy had to offer.

My first submarine was a 688 Los Angeles class fast attack boat out of New London Submarine Base in Connecticut, the USS Philadelphia. I remember checking onboard that morning, the crew was very busy. Everyone was bustling around, loading supplies and food. We were going underway for a deployment in just a few days. The senior enlisted man, the Chief of the Boat, sat me down outside sonar during my check-in process and told me I was very lucky. We are going on the most important mission in his 20+ year career.

He was right.

I spent the next 4 months underwater collecting intelligence that was used for the Daily White House Briefing in the aftermath of the fall of the Soviet Union. I was hooked on spying. I loved it.

I extended that sea tour as long as possible and conducted many intelligence gathering and training missions in the North Atlantic. The Navy never acknowledged our exact mission locations for good reason.

After about five years of that, it was time to rotate to another command. There was a new sonar system that was being installed on subs and I took advantage of my rotation date to get back into the training pipeline. I spent half of 1996 in classroom learning the AN/BQQ-5E sonar system operation and maintenance. The last half of that year was spent learning submarine warfare tactics and current intelligence on every major sea power in the world. This was the most difficult and intense learning I have ever experienced. It’s a lot of memorization of hundreds of frequencies across dozens of platforms and weapons from over 30 countries. At night, we would take that knowledge and employ it in the Tactical Trainer—the most realistic submarine simulator ever built.

With five years at sea experience and one year of intense training, I went back to sea on the Ohio class nuclear ballistic missile submarine USS Maine out of Kings Bay Naval Base in Georgia. I did a full tour of hiding 24 D-5 Trident nuclear missiles in the Atlantic. There were a few occasions when Russia would send their Akulas down to look for us, but it’s a big ocean. We just avoided them.