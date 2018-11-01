Catalina Island's Famous Cliffside Airport To Get Rebuilt In Marine Training Exercise

The U.S. military as a whole is becoming increasingly worried about its ability, or lack thereof, to rapidly deploy large forces into a theater of operations under the threat of attack from a near-peer opponent during potential high-end conflicts. Whether or not American troops have the capacity and know-how to either quickly repair damaged airfields or build new ones entirely is among the most pressing concerns. Starting at the end of 2018, a group of Marines will get important real-world experience that could help inform future concepts of operation as they work to rebuild a remote civilian runway on an island off the coast of California. Beginning on Dec. 9, 2018, the Catalina Airport, which is situated on top of a peak on Santa Catalina Island, will close its runway for a major overhaul. Marine Wing Support Squadron Three Seven Three (MWSS-373) will subsequently lead a force of approximately 100 Marines from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) who will support the project. The non-profit Catalina Island Conservancy, which now owns the airport, expects the $5 million upgrade project to finish up by April 2019.

“The repair of the Conservancy's Airport in the Sky runway project offers an incredible training opportunity to the Marines,” U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Duncan Buchanan, a spokesperson for the I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), which controls the 3rd MAW, said in a statement on Oct. 30, 2018. “This challenging project allows Marines to gain valuable experience in repairing damaged runways, and increases our capabilities and readiness to tackle a range of military operations across the globe. It also ensures that the community benefits from a fully operational airport for daily provisions as well as to aid in any potential recovery efforts after natural disasters.” The Marines are working with the Catalina Island Conservancy through the Department of Defense’s Innovate Readiness Training (IRT) program, which helps coordinate training opportunities that support U.S. communities and promote positive civil-military interactions. The non-profit describes the arrangement as a “win-win partnership … to repair the runway, which is aged and beyond its useful life.”

USMC Marines from MWSS-373 repair battle damage to Al Taqaddum Air Base in Iraq in 2016.