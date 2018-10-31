Look Back At The Birth Of The B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber In This Intimate New Video Series

Even with all the program's challenges and high cost, the B-2s have proven to be America's top silver bullet weapon and a national treasure. With just 20 Spirits in existence, the USAF's ability to make repeated, long-range, high-volume attacks on even the most defended and fortified targets will increase drastically once the far more numerous and capable B-21 Raider fleet becomes a reality.

In some ways, the B-2 can be looked at as an operational prototype of sorts, with the B-21 offering Northrop Grumman the opportunity to make the stealth flying-wing bomber concept all that it can be by leveraging modern materials science, existing high-tech components, and most of all, three decades of operational experience with the B-2. With this in mind, the B-21 is unlikely to disappoint, at least in terms of combat capability.

With that in mind, the B-21 would not be possible without the dedication of all the people that played a hand in its forbearer's genesis and helped give birth to the stealth bomber era.

Author's note: In all the footage and images presented in the videos, two moments stand out to me as highly interesting. First is this one showing the B-2 taxiing. The long structure atop the jet's center 'hump' is puzzling. It looks way too long and seems to be the wrong shape to be the aircraft's refueling receptacle.