USMC Wants Truck-Mounted Plasma Weapon To Temporarily Blind, Deafen, And Even Yell At People

Experiments have proved in principle that laser-induced-plasma might be able to create verbal announcements, as well. Unfortunately, the prototypes failed to actually issue intelligible commands at the desired range of almost 330 feet.

Laser-induced-plasma systems work by using a short-pulse laser that shoots out bursts of fast-moving amplified light. This produces the plasma, an electrified gas field that has properties that are distinct from matter in the typical gas, liquid, and solid states. When you hit that plasma with a second small laser you can generate light, sound, and heat. In theory, if you can tweak the frequencies of the light, you can make the lasers pump out specific wavelengths of noise and potentially mimic human speech.

Under the SCULPS program, the Marines and the JNLWD are looking for assistance in improving on these previous experiments and getting closer to a viable less-than-lethal weapon system. At the Directed Energy to DC Exhibition, David Law, head of the JNLWD’s technology division, told multiple outlets that the goal was to have a practical prototype ready within five years. Law was named as the main point of contact for SCULPS.

The Marine Corps' new requirements are for a system that can produce between six and eight million candela of light and blasts of noise at 165 decibels or more out to ranges of nearly 110 yards. The service also wants it to be able to generate the burning sensation even through typical clothing rather than just on exposed skin.

The Marines still want to be able to issue short verbal commands, such as “get out,” at distances between 110 and 1,110 yards, too. The complete system, including any equipment necessary to keep the lasers and their power sources cool, has to be small enough to fit inside a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle or a Humvee.