Bunker Talk: Let's Talk About All The Stories We Didn't Report On This Week

We can talk about the chemical warfare, wrecked Raptors, geopolitics, torn-up treaties, strategy—you know, no big whoop.

After missing a couple weeks, it's probably time we all get together for a little bunker talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.

We can talk about these dismal 5th generation fighter mission capable rates for 2018:

Or this new combat buggy from Mother Russia:

Or yet another submarine scare in Sweden:

Or even the fact that Canada's next frigate will have better close-in defensive capability than the Royal Navy's new supercarriers:

There is also this intense display of modern weaponry over Israel just hours ago. Iron Dome is one incredible weapon system to watch in action:

Once again, this is an entirely open exercise, let's chat!

