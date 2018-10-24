Wild Days In The Services: Rough Seas Damage Navy Ship And C-17 Dumps A Humvee Into A Neighborhood

"The amphibious dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44) experienced heavy seas...," the U.S. Navy said in a statement, according to USNI News. "As a result, the ship’s Landing Craft Utilities (LCU) and well deck experienced damage. The Gunston Hall is in port Reykjavik, Iceland for further assessment.” The exact extent of the damage is unclear, but the New York accompanied Gunston Hall back to Iceland as a precaution. An unspecified number of sailors suffered minor injuries, as well, but had all received treatment and were back on duty as of Oct. 24, 2018. From the sounds of it, the seas had sent the ship pitching and rolling violently enough for her 134-foot, 140-ton LCU 1610-class landing craft to slam up against the interior of the Gunston Hall's well deck. Whidbey Island-class landing ships, which are 609 feet long and displace over 16,000 tons, can carry up to two LCU 1610s at a time.

USN A fully loaded LCU 1610-class landing craft during a training exercise in the Pacific Ocean in 2004.

The seas off the coast of Northern Europe are notoriously unforgiving, often experiencing frigid temperatures and extreme weather. The Iwo Jima and her ARG were supposed to participate in a simulated amphibious landing in Iceland on Oct. 16, 2018, ahead of Trident Juncture's official start date. Poor weather initially delayed that drill a day and eventually led to its cancellation altogether, USNI News noted.

USS Gungston Hall's Facebook page The well deck aboard the 30-year-old ship.