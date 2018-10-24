Navy Rushes To Get Littoral Combat Ships Anti-Ship Missiles They Desperately Need

“In that initial over-the-horizon award for LCS, the installation timeline was on a two-year delivery cycle,” Octavio Babuca, in charge of business development for the NSM, told Defense News. “But we are now working with the Navy to support an accelerated timeline to the deploying to littoral combat ships. That is mid-to-late 2019 time window.” The Freedom-class LCS Detroit is slated to be the first ship to receive the new missiles. At present, the plan is to install two four-round deck-mounted launchers on the ship’s bow in front of the main superstructure. A similar arrangement will be available for the Independence-class types. Earlier proposals for both classes had included the possibility of adding two retractable six-round launchers on the top of the ship’s superstructure.

Raytheon Raytheon concept art showing the planned bow-mounted launchers for the NSM on both Independence-class LCSs, at left, and Freedom-class variants, at right.

The NSMs will be a welcome addition to the LCSs, which remain woefully under-armed. The main onboard weapons on both classes at present are a 57mm rapid-fire gun and a launcher able to fire RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM). The ships can accommodate armed MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters and unarmed MQ-8B drones to provide additional firepower and situational awareness. Since July 2018, Detroit has also served as the testbed for the Surface-to-Surface Missile Module (SSMM), a part of the planned add-on Surface Warfare (SUW) mission package, which gives the ship the ability to fire AGM-114L Longbow Hellfire missiles. This system, however, is again primarily for close-in defense against swarms of small boats or similar threats. All told, both Freedom- and Independence-class ships in their present configuration lack the ability to operate in anything but lower threat environments.

USN The Freedom-class LCS USS Detroit.