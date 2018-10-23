America's Pantex Nuclear Weapons Assembly Plant Is Having An 'Operational Emergency'  

"The Pantex Plant has activated its Emergency Response Organization to respond to an unexpected event at the plant. At this time, there appears to be no offsite impact and no need for the public to take any action.

The Pantex onsite response effort is being conducted by the Emergency Response Organization, a

highly-trained group of employees with detailed knowledge of plant operations and emergency response

procedures. These employees represent plant functions such as security, logistics, safety, medical response, radiological assessment, firefighting, operations and public information.

In addition, local Emergency Management agencies in Armstrong County, Carson County, Amarillo/Potter/Randall Office of Emergency Management, and DPS have been notified of the event and are taking appropriate actions.

...

Carson County Sheriff Department is reporting that FM 2373 is closed from I-40 north.

Officials are also reporting the east side of the Pantex Plant is completely inaccessible."