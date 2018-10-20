U.S. To Offer Surplus Oliver Hazard Perry Class Frigates To Ukraine: Reports

Russia enjoys a massive naval advantage over Ukraine, with its increasingly capable Black Sea Fleet being stationed primarily in Sevastopol, located on the southern end of the Crimean Peninsula—a body of land that Russia illegally seized back in early 2014. The U.S. has had a near-constant naval presence in the Black Sea since that action, but that presence usually consists of one or maybe two surface combatants. Beyond operational demands elsewhere, the Montreux Convention limits how many vessels the U.S. Navy can deploy to the Black Sea at any given time and for how long. This is likely another reason for giving Ukraine Perry class frigates—they are a resident country on the Black Sea and are not subject to those limitations.

Of the ten available for export, seven are said to be in the best condition. So a number of these ships could end up in Ukrainian hands—an act that Russia wouldn't be pleased with.

Russia has turned the nearly land-locked body of water into a super anti-ship engagement zone with layers upon layers of sea, air, undersea, and land-based anti-ship capabilities reaching out nearly to Turkey's shore. So any ship, no matter how heavily armed, is under great threat while operating in the area.

The possible move to equip Ukraine with surplus American frigates comes as the U.S. has deployed F-15C/D Eagles to Ukrainian territory for the first time in decades and as the Trump administration approved the sale of large lots of Javelin anti-tank guided missiles as well as other offensive capabilities to Kiev. More advanced systems, possibly including Patriot surface-to-air missiles could be next.

The news also comes as Russia has been asserting itself far more aggressively in the waters off Ukraine, delaying hundreds of shipping vessels from reaching Ukraine and declaring the Sea of Azov, a shallow body of water that sits between Russia, Crimea and Ukraine and is connected at the southern end by the Kerch Strait, off-limits to international naval exercises. Russia has also been jamming and otherwise tampering with GPS signals over the region for some time as well.

There are growing fears that Russia will execute a sudden amphibious assault on Ukraine's port facilities on the Sea of Azov, namely in and around the city of Mariupol, with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko stating the following at a military ceremony in Kiev last Sunday:

"We are getting ready to repel Russian aggression from sea in the Sea of Azov area. Powder should be kept ready."