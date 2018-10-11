U.S. Military, Foreign Operators Ground Their F-35s To Look For Faulty Fuel Tubes

The U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy have all stopped flying their F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, as have international operators, in order to inspect and potentially replace faulty fuel tubes common to all three variants of the aircraft, a process that should thankfully only last one or two days. Investigators looking into the cause or causes of a Marine F-35B crash in September 2018 uncovered the issue, which comes amid a Pentagon-mandated effort to boost the Joint Strike Fighter's availability rates and raises serious questions about increased reliance on a single family of combat jets. The Pentagon's central F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) announced the grounding on Oct. 11, 2018. The inciting incident occurred on Sept. 28, 2018, when an F-35B from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron Five Zero One (VMFAT-501) crashed at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina. The pilot of that aircraft was able to safely eject, but the stealth fighter was a total loss.

"The U.S. services and international partners have temporarily suspended F-35 flight operations while the enterprise conducts a fleet-wide inspection of a fuel tube within the engine on all F-35 aircraft," the JPO said in a statement. "If suspect fuel tubes are installed, the part will be removed and replaced. If known good fuel tubes are already installed, then those aircraft will be returned to flight status. Inspections are expected to be completed within the next 24 to 48 hours." The investigation into the September 2018 crash is still ongoing and it is not clear whether or not the fuel tube issue was the only factor in that mishap. In April 2018, another F-35B made an emergency landing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina after suffering a major fuel leak, according to Marine Corps Times.

Lockheed Martin A pair of F-35Bs from VMFAT-501.

It is not clear how widespread and mandatory the pause actually is, though. The U.K. Ministry of Defense said it had stopped some flight activities in response to the JPO's findings, but that the flight trials of its F-35B aircraft on the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth would continue. Israel, which has operational F-35s and has used them in combat, however, said that it would implement a pause to inspect its aircraft. The Italian Air Force, which has less than 10 jets, has already finished the inspections, according to Foreign Policy. "This is engine-by-engine, aircraft-by-aircraft," an unnamed source told Military.com in relation to the F-35B fuel tube issue. "[It is] not a grounding where all aircraft need to sit out to for a select period of time."