Two Crew Aboard Soyuz Rocket Survive Mid-Ascent Abort After Booster Failure (Updated)

From what I know about the Soyuz system, it is highly automated and an abort sequence can happen automatically or on command by the ground control team or the crew. There are three abort profiles and it seems like this was the most extreme of them all. Called a 'ballistic descent,' it is executed quite late into the rocket's ascent, after the first stage has separated. Once again, this is based on my limited understanding of the system. Hopefully, we will get clarification on exactly how the abort sequence went down soon.

Cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and American astronaut Nick Hague on the way to their Soyuz rocket that will take them up to the ISS to join Expedition 57.

Historically, the Soyuz abort system has worked successfully during other phases of launch—most famously while the rocket was still on the pad (also see video here ):

MS-10 lifts off on its way to the ISS. The crew would be back on the ground just minutes later.

Regardless, both men are lucky to be alive and surely have one hell of a story to tell. This event is also a testament to Russian engineers who designed that abort system and the abort procedures, as well as those who serviced the system before the launch. It worked in what seemed like the extreme end of the envelope, which is quite an accomplishment.

MS-10 was the 139th manned Soyuz flight, four more than the Space Shuttle. The Soyuz family of rockets have been launched over 1,700 times since its introduction into service in the mid 1960s. It is by far the most flown space rocket type in history.

UPDATE: 3:42am PDT—

Confirmation! Both crewmen are in good shape and are about to be transported away from the landing site, which is supposedly about 15 miles from Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. This location is roughly 250 miles northwest of the launch site.