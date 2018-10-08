Northrop Grumman Shows Off Shipping Container-Launched Anti-Radiation Missile Concept

If anything else, this concept is another reminder of how the very understanding of the suppression and destruction of enemy air defenses (SEAD/DEAD) missions are evolving in unique and creative ways. This goes along with the sentiments of one of the most famous Wild Weasel and fighter pilots of our time, Dan Hampton. In an interview from April of 2017 with The War Zone, Hampton stated:

"There are ways in and around those systems and I will go back to one of my life-long premises—anything that kills a SAM or part of a SAM can be a Wild Weasel. So it doesn't necessarily mean it's me in a tactical airframe. It might be special forces teams on the ground blowing up radars. It might be naval warships standing offshore if they're within range of their guns and just blasting the hell out of them."

Although the AGM-78 packed a big warhead—215lbs—that system wasn't even as remotely as capable, as versatile, or as long-reaching as the AGM-88E and its forthcoming sister missile, the AARGM-ER.

But really, this idea isn't entirely new. Israel, a country that has pioneered many SEAD/DEAD concepts, adapted the AGM-78 Standard air-launched anti-radiation missile to be fired from the ground via a specialized M809 truck-mounted box launcher system. This system, deployed in the 1980s, was called 'Keres' (Hook) with missile itself being called 'Egrof Segoal' (Purple Punch). The AGM-78 was itself a retooled SM-1 Standard ship-launched surface-to-air missile—talk about coming full circle.

An even cruder Israeli ground-based anti-radiation missile system predates Keres. The 'Kilshon' was basically an AGM-45 Shrike anti-radiation missile that launched from a rail mounted atop an M4A1 Sherman tank. This system served throughout the 1970s following the Yom Kippur War and was eventually replaced by Keres.

Eventually, Harpy suicide drones and their successors replaced Keres and the land-based anti-radiation missile concept in IDF service, but in some ways, it is still alive today. In this day and age, Israeli ground-launched cruise missiles get fed coordinates of active enemy radar systems and are fired at those sites on short order. These cruise missiles, such as the ground-launched Delilah, lack the speed of their anti-radiation predecessors. Now, Israel also has an evolved series of guided artillery rockets that are very fast, but not as long-ranged, and they don't possess the ability to chase down active emitters or moving targets.

Yet what makes this concept most exciting is its modularity and deployability. It can be strapped to the deck of a ship, carted around by a semi or flatbed truck, or get airlifted into a remote firebase. It could even potentially be hidden aboard a vessel masquerading as a civilian transport, ready to provide fast-reacting suppression of enemy air defenses capabilities in support of an incoming aerial assault. Because it uses a standard ISO container, under very certain circumstances the system could even potentially be snuck into enemy territory, or into a less hostile country that shares a border with it, and be used by surprise to kick-down the enemy's air defenses ahead of or during an air operation—all without even putting an aircraft at risk.

Using this system during a ground operation in contested territory could help significantly with providing protection for Army helicopters and other lower-flying assets from pop-up radar-guided anti-aircraft artillery and road-mobile SAM systems.

The containerized weapon system concept began to emerge about a decade ago and has steadily become an increasingly attractive and versatile deployment concept for both higher-end and lower-end combat capabilities. Russia, in particular, has embraced the idea and is now designing entire ships around it. The U.S. seems to be following suit, albeit slowly.

We will keep an eye out to see if or how this concept evolves, but regardless, it really does underline just how capable and flexible the next generation of anti-radiation missiles really are.

