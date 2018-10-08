So Much For Sanctions! Kim Jong Un's New Ride Is A Rolls Royce Phantom

One would assume that this example has undergone such a transformation. Otherwise, it could be used just for moving Kim around is sprawling compounds in his own country. We'll have to wait and see if it shows up on his next foreign engagement, or even outside the gates of his secured properties, and if there is more than one. The fact that one of his Pullman Guard limousines was used to ferry Pompeo and his team from Pyongyang airport to a government compound points the real possibility that he no longer uses the cars as a primary transport. In the past, North Korea has used very old limousines for second-tier VIP transport purposes, including Mercedes models from the 1980s and 1990s.

If Kim has replaced his Pullman Guard limousines with Rolls Royce Phantoms, it would stick with a recent trend in world leaders upgrading their own cars. China, Russia, and the United States have all unveiled new and totally custom presidential limousines in recent months.

The thing is there aren't that many of these vehicles around and especially if the one Kim has is armored. Roughly 10,000 Phantoms have been built between 2003 and 2017, and that includes many visually identifiable sub-types that this vehicle is not. Surely intelligence agencies are on the hunt to try and figure out how this car made its way into North Korean hands while the country is supposedly under an extreme sanctions regime. In that regard, Kim's Phantom may present analysts with a unique opportunity to trace from who and from where North Korea is getting its high-end contraband imports. Clearly, if they can get an armored Rolls Royce Phantom into Pyongyang they can get just about anything else there too.

