That VVIP 747-8i Jumbo Jet Qatar 'Gifted' To Erdogan Has Reemerged Wearing Turkish Colors

Back in August, we were first to report that an ultra luxurious, state-of-the-art jumbo jet that belonged to the Qatari royal flight was up for sale. A month later we were the first to point out the aircraft's peculiar voyage from Bazal to Istanbul. At the time, we posited that the lavish 747-8i would join Turkey's growing fleet of government-owned flying yachts. Now, this aircraft has emerged wearing a bold new paint scheme that leaves zero doubt as to its new owner and purpose.

The jet, originally registered VQ-BSK, now carries the registration TC-TRK. Gone is its maroon and yellow paint scheme. Now it is adorned in the same brightly striped red 'swoosh' scheme found on other Turkish government VVIP transports ranging in size from Gulfstream private jets to quad-engine A340 widebody airlines. The newly minted TC-TRK also has large titles painted on its sides that read REPUBLIC OF TURKEY on one side in English with the same thing on the other side in Turkish. The aircraft has been at Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul since taking its roundabout acceptance flight from Basel Airport in France some three weeks ago. It had been undergoing modifications and receiving its new paint job under tight security in Turkish Technic's hangar there before it reemerged and took to the air once again on October 5th, 2018.

After our report on the aircraft's mysterious flight to Turkey, Ankara was bombarded with questions about the aircraft's status. Turkish officially begrudgingly said it was a gift from Qatar. That is quite the claim considering the aircraft costs nearly $400M new, and that's just for the aircraft itself. Its ornate interior and unique features—like a gyro-stabilized surgical bed—cost many millions more.