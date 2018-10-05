Kenya and Lebanon Will Get Little Bird Choppers That Can Carry Up To Six Weapons At Once

Kenya and Lebanon are each set to receive six MD 530-series Little Bird light attack helicopters equipped with a new armament “plank” running through the main cabin that will allow them to carry weapons on up to six different stations at once, two more than on earlier versions. Now, the U.S. government has also approved the sale of five Bell 407GX light attack helicopters to Iraq with the same system.

MD Helicopters received the orders for the six MD 530Fs for Kenya and the six MD 530Gs for Lebanon on Sept. 27, 2018, and Oct. 1, 2018, respectively. The deals came by way of the U.S. Army, which handed the company a contract in 2017 worth as much as $1.4 billion for as many as 150 Little Birds for subsequent delivery to American allies and partners via the Foreign Military Sales program. On Oct. 4, 2018, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency also announced a potential sale of Bell 407GX helicopters to Iraq, along with ancillary equipment and support services, worth around $82.5 million. All of these helicopters will come with Dillon Aero’s six-position Mission Configurable Aircraft System (MCAS) kits.