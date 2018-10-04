Cinema Aero: These Are The Aviation Videos You Absolutely Must Watch From The Last Week

The last seven days have provided a plethora of awesome aviation related videos. Sometimes doing an entire post on a single video makes sense, but doing that daily doesn't. So I have condensed the best of the best here for your viewing pleasure in a new segment I call Cinema Aero.

First up, we have had some awesome, and I mean AWESOME video coming out of Australia showing RAAF aircraft rehearsing for the Riverfire celebration in Brisbane. You may remember this event as it featured probably the best 'dump and burns' by F-111s in the history of the maneuver. You can see what I am talking about in this old piece of mine. Since the F-111's retirement, other RAAF have stepped in to keep the flyover tradition alive—and these aren't just any sleepy aerial displays. In true RAAF fashion, the jets get down low and very fast.

RAAF EA-18G Growlers starred this year in the event, making very high-speed and low passes deep below the skyline: