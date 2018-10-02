NATO Envoy Says U.S. Looking At Ways To 'Take Out' Russia's Treaty-Violating Missiles (Updated)

Russia's advanced strategic weapon developments "have shown the whole world that Russia is something to be reckoned with," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Oct. 2, 2018. "To put it mildly, the whole world underestimated Russian industry, Russian defense industry, and all our achievements, saying that everything is rusty, their rockets don’t fly."

As always, it is important to note that the present U.S. military missile defense shield cannot even come close to negating Russia’s existing nuclear deterrent capabilities and looks unlikely to be able to do so at any time in the near future. But even the slightest implication of a pre-emptive American strike would help validate the Kremlin’s rhetoric and its decisions to pursue additional, highly flexible systems such as the 9M729.

Russia itself has already taken an increasingly aggressive stance toward NATO members and other Western-aligned countries along its borders. While experts debate the exact nature of the policy, the Kremlin has also reportedly established an “escalate-to-deescalate” doctrine that could see the use of small nuclear strikes in an attempt to ward off outside military intervention in areas that Russia sees as within its sphere of influence. Neither Russia nor the United States have a “no first use” policy and both reserve the right to employ nuclear weapons, if appropriate, in response to non-nuclear threats.

Hutchison’s unclear statements also increase the potential for a major miscalculation if Russia believes that the United States is seeking to undermine its weapon development programs. Computer and other system errors in the past have almost sparked apocalyptic nuclear exchanges and there is the distinct possibility that the Kremlin could now worry that any future failure might be the result of an American cyber attack or another form of sabotage – if it doesn’t already. This is something the United States has shown its willingness to do with the infiltration of the Stuxnet computer virus into Iranian nuclear facilities and reported plans for mass cyber attacks if the negotiations surrounding the controversial Iran deal had collapsed.

The entire purpose of agreements such as the INF is to establish confidence-building measures and promote stability. It is right to want the Russians to be fully in compliance with this agreement and to criticize them for undermining its core principles. It is also important, for U.S. officials to be entirely clear about America’s stance and what it is prepared to do in response to the Kremlin’s violations of the treaty.

Hopefully, there will be more clarity coming about exactly what the U.S. government’s policy is and what countermeasures Hutchison was referring that would let the United States “take out” Russia’s INF-violating missiles if it ever comes to that.

Update: 3:30pm EST—

Ambassador Hutchinson has issued a clarification making it clear that she did not intend her remarks to imply the threat of a pre-emptive strike. It still remains unclear, however, exactly what she meant when she said the United States could look into how it might "take out" Russia's missiles and under what circumstances they would employ those options.