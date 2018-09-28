Marine Corps F-35B Has Crashed Near MCAS Beaufort In South Carolina
It is the first total-loss crash involving an F-35.
An F-35 has crashed near MCAS Beaufort in South Carolina. It is presumed to have been an F-35B belonging to the Marines as the type is stationed at the base. Some reports state the pilot ejected, but this has not been confirmed.
UPDATE 10:47am PDT: The aircraft belonged to the resident F-35B training squadron VMFAT-501 and the pilot did safely eject and is being treated for any injuries. The crash happened around five miles from the airfield.
This is the first total loss crash event—and possibly the first ejection—involving an F-35 in the program's history, which includes nearly 12 years of flying (18 years if you count the JSF X-plane fly-off). Just a day ago, on September 27th, 2018 USMC F-35Bs flying off the USS Essex made the American Joint Strike Fighter's combat debut over Afghanistan.
The news comes as the Department of Defense is enduring a terrible year for major aircraft mishaps, with a T-6 Trainer crashing just last week.
We will update this post as soon as more details become available.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATEDMarine F-35Bs Fly First-Ever Strike Missions Against 'Fixed Targets' in Afghanistan (Updated)The debut combat missions for American Joint Strike Fighters came after the same jets conducted armed reconnaissance patrols near Somalia.READ NOW
- RELATEDUSAF T-6A Training Plane Crashes Near Shopping Mall In San Antonio, Texas (Updated)The two crew members were able to eject from the aircraft before it slammed into a grass field behind the mall.READ NOW
- RELATEDPilots Eject After Air Force T-38 Talon Jet Veers Off Runway, 4th Talon Loss In 10 MonthsBoth pilots managed to eject and are currently being treated at local medical centers.READ NOW
- RELATEDUSAF F-35A Ends Up Nose Down On The Tarmac At Eglin AFB After Inflight EmergencyThe exact cause of the mishap and the extent of the damage to the stealth fighter jet aren't clear yet.READ NOW
- RELATEDMarines Need Special Lightning Rods To Shield Their F-35s In Japan From StormsLightning strikes remain a serious danger to the stealthy fighter jets that could hamper their operations from bases without adequate protection.READ NOW