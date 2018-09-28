Canada Considers Buying Huge Non-Flyable Drone From Germany To Meet Arctic Patrol Needs

Germany is reportedly looking to finally sell off what remains of its abortive RQ-4E Euro Hawk drone program to Canada, which could use the unmanned aircraft to patrol its claims in the steadily more contested Arctic region. Unfortunately, the pilotless surveillance plane lacks essential components, including its navigation and flight control systems, which render it unflyable in its present form, raising questions about what value it would actually have for the Canadians. The Associated Press was the first to report the possible deal, which is still very much in its infancy. Canadian authorities subsequently confirmed that had reached out to the Germans for information about the Euro Hawk, a variant of Northrop Grumman’s Global Hawk drone, but said they were still far from making a final decision about what system to buy to meet the needs of the country’s Arctic drone surveillance program, according to CBC.

“As part of its technical assessment, the government sought information from suppliers to better understand the technology and the solutions available," Marie-Anyk Cote, a Canadian government spokesperson, told CBC. “It is still premature to speculate which remotely piloted aircraft system will be purchased.” For Germany, taking this opportunity to offload the lone RQ-4E, as well as ground control stations, and other components, would make sense. The Euro Hawk program has been a debacle for authorities in Berlin since the rollout of the inaugural aircraft in 2009.

Northrop Grumman The first and only RQ-4E Euro Hawk at its rollout ceremony in 2009.

The Germans originally planned for the drones to replace five aging Cold War-era Dassault-Breguet Atlantique maritime patrol planes it had converted into electronic intelligence platforms. European defense consortium EADS, which subsequently evolved to form present-day Airbus, was to have supplied a signals intelligence package for the new unmanned aircraft. After minor trouble during the initial test and evaluation phase, in 2013, Germany canceled the Euro Hawk program after it confirmed that European aviation authorities had refused to certify the plane to fly over the continent under U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization rules because it lacked an automatic anti-collision system. The concern was that the unmanned aircraft could put civilian aircraft at risk in Europe's congested airspace, but the decision also meant that the German military would have been unable to operate the aircraft at home for training purposes or launch it on actual missions from their own bases. Better to have a "horrible end than a horror without end," then-German Minister of Defense Thomas de Maiziere told legislators in justifying the decision to cancel the project. At that point, Germany had only taken delivery of the one RQ-4E, but had spent approximately $823 million on the program overall. An attempt to reboot the project in 2014 was unsuccessful. Attempt to recoup any amount of that cost could be a boon for the Germans, who are presently struggling to revitalize their military after years of neglect and accusations of mismanagement.

Northrop Grumman Germany's RQ-4E was derived from the RQ-4 Global Hawk.

In theory, the proposal might give Canada a chance to acquire a Global Hawk-like drone, which it had considered purchasing in the past, at a fraction of the price of a new aircraft. A single new RQ-4 could set back the Canadians more than $130 million. The high-flying, long-endurance Global Hawk could be useful for patrolling the Arctic, which is growing in strategic and economic significance and seeing a steady increase in Russian and Chinese military and civilian maritime activity. However, the RQ-4E is not well suited to the demands of maritime surveillance, which would include the need to fly lower to investigate particular items of interest. The U.S. Navy has recently begun flying its own dedicated long-range, maritime surveillance derivative of the RQ-4, the MQ-4C Triton. This aircraft has a reinforced fuselage, structural changes to prevent dangerous amounts of ice from building up on the wings and air intake, and greater protection against lightning strikes.

Northrop Grumman An infographic showing the various new features of the MQ-4C Triton.