USAF's T-X Jet Trainer Selection Could Come At Any Moment, Who Do You Think Will Win?

Cost and risk are huge factors too. Lockheed's T-50 is a known commodity with roughly 200 in various configurations serving with five countries. As such, it requires little developmental funding. But some say it is too much jet for the mission as the T-50 also serves as a light fighter in FA-50 and F-50 form. Leonardo's Master is also mature with dozens in service and won't require big additional development or inject risk into a program that is going to have to compete with many other priorities in the coming decade. Boeing's entrant could surprise everyone when it comes to a balance of performance versus price as it was tailored to the USAF's training needs. At the same time, a clean sheet design like Boeing's is riskier and would take more development dollars—that is unless Boeing is willing to eat a portion of those costs under a fixed-price contract, and especially if they rise beyond the budget of the original procurement plan.

In the end, each entrant has their own distinct advantages and disadvantages.