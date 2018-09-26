One Company Thinks Flying Platforms Have Finally Come Of Age, But Will The Military Hop On Board?

The vehicle itself consists of a platform with seven small, computer-controlled jet turbines, each with their own independent fuel supply. The “pilot” stands on top and uses controls in two sticks, similar in basic appearance to ski poles or those on an elliptical exercise machine, to take off, land, and hover. The operator also uses them, along with the motion of their body, to steer.

After crafting the vehicle itself, “SOFWERX, along with Z-Air, developed and tested a training protocol to determine its efficacy for SOF operators, and to determine how quickly they could be trained to pilot the EZ-Fly,” the Florida-headquartered tech incubator said in an official fact sheet . “The trainees performed advanced skills assessments and were able to successfully pilot the EZ-Fly through a slalom course with three weeks of total training.”

The project, formally known as the Individual Aerial Mobility System (IAMS), began on Aug. 22, 2018, and is set to conclude on Oct. 24, 2018. Initial over-water testing occurred at Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey, before the work moved to Burnet, Texas for more intensive evaluations. The vehicle itself has been in development since at least 2017 and a job offer that year called for two individuals with prior special operations forces (SOF) experience to help Zapata , also known as Z-Air, in crafting the militarized derivative of the company’s Flyboard Air .

For decades, in spite of their popularity in movies, television, and video games, jetpacks and individual flying platforms have continually proven to be too costly and otherwise ill-suited to military use. But the allure of finally finding a practical system persists and within a month, SOFWERX, a U.S. Special Operations Command-funded public-private partnership that seeks out novel technologies , will finish up testing of Zapata’s EZ-Fly jet-powered personal flying machine.

Zapata, and its French founder Franky Zapata, already had significant experience with similar systems. The company’s first project was the water-jet powered “hoverboard” called Flyboard, which then evolved into the jet turbine-powered Flyboard Air. A tablet-sized display mounted between the Fly-EZ's control sticks provides important information, such as remaining fuel, and offers automated features, such as an automatic hover mode. Zapata says the entire system can carry an individual and their gear with a combined weight of up to 280 pounds, fly a maximum of 80 miles per hour, for up to 12 minutes, and at altitudes as high as around 9,000 feet. One of the vehicles carrying the maximum load is likely to have reduced range, speed, and maneuverability.

SOFWERX The basic details of the IAMS program.

The company also says it’s intuitive and safe to use, with the computer-controlled systems providing built-in redundancies and automatic compensation if one of the jet engines fails. “I thought it was a gust of wind,” Henry Berkowitz, one of the two former special operators who now work for Zapata, told CNBC in 2017. Zapata is pitching Fly-EZ as having broad military applicability, including supporting quick-reaction missions and routine patrols and helping personnel get quickly from a ship to shore or vice versa. With its high speed and minimal radar and infrared signatures, it might even offer a way to rapidly insert conventional or special operations forces into denied areas, its website explains. The company also says that the computer-controlled nature of the system might allow it to operate semi-autonomously as an unmanned aircraft.

Zapata A former US military special operator pilots a Fly-EZ platform during testing.