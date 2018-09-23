Brand New 'Beast' Presidential Limousine Emerges During Trump's Visit To NYC

Even though the presidential limo has stayed the same for nearly the decade, we have seen other major changes and upgrades to the presidential motorcade, including this even beastlier communications and command and control truck that brings up the rear guard of the procession. Meanwhile other heads of state have upgraded their own limousines in recent months. Most notably, Vladimir Putin finally got an indigenously developed beast of his own, giving up the armored Mercedes limousines he had used exclusively in the past. That car debuted during Putin's inauguration last May. Chinese President Xi Jinping also received a new , indigenously developed limo, with that vehicle appearing during his trip to Africa just last month.

But above any foreign executive limousine, the Beast is truly an icon and has fascinated automotive enthusiasts the world over. Even Kim Jong Un, who is known to have a high interest in transportation vehicles of all types, was given a special look of the Beast while meeting Trump in Singapore back in June. The ruler of North Korea has used a small fleet of Mercedes Pullman Guard limos that date back the better part of a decade.

The new presidential limo carries over some of the aesthetic design elements of Cadillac's flagship CT6 sedan, but that's where the similarities end. The exact capabilities of the presidential limousine are classified, but we do know some of its features. These include heavy armor of various types and layers that can repel direct attacks and a mine-resistant, ambush protected hull design which gives the vehicle its tall silhouette.

A highly tuned suspension allows for this driving fortress to be still nimble and self assured enough on the road to allow Secret Service drivers to execute complex escape and evasion maneuvers, like J turns, in relatively tight spaces. Remember, the vehicle and its crew's mission is not to take on an attacking force, but to evade and/or escape from one.