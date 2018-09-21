Bunker Talk: Let's Talk About All The Stories We Didn't Report On This Week
We can talk about hypersonic weapons, submarines, geopolitics, APCs, strategy—you know, no big whoop.
Considering how successful the first installment of this segment was we are going to try it again this week! This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.
We can talk about the Trump administration's new 'offensive' cyber policy and its potential merits and pitfalls. Or how about how the Russian Navy is finally about to dunk its second Lada class SSK in the water? I would like to hear from our resident veteran sub hunter @ancientsubhuntr about this one in particular.
Or maybe we can discuss how rad it is to see AAVs leap into the water from a concrete peer:
Wait... I actually wrote about that years ago on my old site. Oh well, this is a far better angle!
Then there is the fact that Pakistan's brand new AH-1Zs have gone straight into storage. Flashbacks of the embargoed F-16A/Bs anyone?
Once again, this is an entirely open exercise, let's chat!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
