B-52 Tested 2,000lb Quickstrike-ER Winged Standoff Naval Mines During Valiant Shield

Because Quickstrike mines are basically Mk80 series general purpose bombs with some modifications, including sharing their same form factor, the JDAM-ER kit can just as easily equip a mine as a general purpose bomb. In fact, it doesn't know the difference. It's only goal is to get the bomb to a specific point on the planet's surface, whether that's water or land makes no difference.

By pairing Quickstrike with JDAM-ER, the Pentagon solved its mine-laying issues with Quickstrike alone. Instead of an aircraft having to troll around low and slow over a potentially contested waterway while laying out a complex field of Quickstrikes, that same bomber or maritime patrol plane can now standoff nearly 50 miles and release its entire payload in one pass. Alternatively, a formation of tactical jets can relate a barrage of JDAM-ERs to obtain the same effects. The JDAM-ER kitted Quickstrikes fly to their pre-planned impact points on the surface of the water, in effect, laying a complex minefield without actually having to directly lay one at all, and doing so with robotic precision.

We are talking about a major game-changing and super relevant capability here—one that is the definition of 'totally off-the-shelf.'

The first major test of the weapon by the U.S. came four years ago during an earlier iteration of Valiant Shield in Guam. Then in 2016, Navy Hornets released a number of inert GBU-62 Quickstrike-ERs during the next Valiant Shield and the results were clearly impressive: