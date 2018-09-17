Russian IL-20 Surveillance Plane Went Down Off Syrian Coast During Israeli Missile Barrage

Syrian air defense forces may have accidentally shot down a Russian Il-20 Coot electronic intelligence aircraft during an attempt to respond to apparent Israeli air strikes against targets in Syria's coastal Latakia governorate. Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense claims that a French frigate may have been responsible and the French have yet to confirm or deny that they had anything to do with the loss of the aircraft. On Sept. 17, 2018, CNN, citing an unnamed U.S. government official, reported that the U.S. military believed Syrian surface-to-air missiles had brought down the Il-20. The Russian Defense Ministry did confirm the aircraft had gone missing in the early hours of Sept. 18, 2018, local time in Syria, but did not say who or what might have been responsible for the crash.

"The connection with the crew of the Russian Il-20 aircraft was lost over the Mediterranean Sea when the plane was returning to the airbase of Khmeimim, 35 kilometers from the coast of Syria," a Russian Ministry of Defense official said, according to state-run media outlet TASS. The "Il-20 ... disappeared during the attack of four Israeli F-16 aircraft on Syrian targets in the province of Latakia."

Royal Navy Il-20 Coot

The Israel Defense Forces have not commented on the strikes, which appeared to involve F-16 fighters firing stand-off weapons, possibly from Lebanese airspace, into Latakia at a Syrian Organization for Technological Industries facility. This organization is linked to Syria's chemical weapons and advanced missile programs. Syrian state media claimed the country's military had shot down a number of incoming missiles.