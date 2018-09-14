Bunker Talk: Let's Talk About All The Stories We Didn't Report On This Week

So I want to try out a new segment, a weekend open discussion post for the best discussion crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.

We can talk about the terrible weather catastrophe occurring down in the Carolinas. Beyond the loss of so many people's possessions, livelihoods, and even lives, a lot of military personnel and hardware are stationed down there. And what about FEMA's Waffle House Index? It's a real thing!

Or how about what's going on in southern Syria? U.S. forces executed some pretty intense show of force near At Tanf to remind Russia and Assad that it isn't going to be pushed out without a major fight.

Then there's this dystopian footage that came out of Gaza: