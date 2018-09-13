Old Coast Guard Tower In The Atlantic Is The Unlikely Star Of Hurricane Florence Coverage

Over the last few years along with a bunch of volunteers, we have been restoring the Frying Pan Tower so that it will last another 50 years. With a hot shower, full electricity restored, a complete stainless steel kitchen and recreation room that were designed to keep restless 20 something Coast Guard crewmen happy after a long day's activities maintaining the facility. The tower was built before GPS and when ships were likely to run aground on the Frying Pan Shoals that are between us and the deeper ocean waters! Volunteer with us and we are sure you'll find a work activity that you will also enjoy! And after a full day, you’ll be able to share your pictures with your friends and family back on land with our wireless Internet access! Then, it’s up to the 80’ x 80’ helipad or further up to the 130’ corner light tower with its 360 degree ocean and sky views where the Milky Way jumps out at you and the moon smiles down on your good fortune to have an experience of a lifetime!



Try our world class fishing in the aquarium like waters around the perimeter of the tower and test your skills hauling in anything from black sea bass, to cobia, to wahoo, to mahi mahi, to giant African pompano! And with the rock ledges all around us, an average 6 pound spiny lobster is just waiting for you to grab! With our super-fast water to top hoist, you can be spearfishing or diving in less than a minute on our diver’s lift and if your dates are set but the ocean is wild and rugged then a helicopter is standing by to make sure your trip is both beautiful and safe to and from the tower!



Act soon while we are still relatively unknown because although the world is finding out about us, we're still hiding in relative anonymity and weekends are still open! So come join us while we work and play in the most unique location off the East Coast!



The Frying Pan Tower is located out of sight of land in 50' of clear blue Atlantic waters! With the Gulf Stream close by, we often are pleasantly warm when it's still cold onshore and mild when it's too hot to walk on the sand at the beach so don’t let a great weekend go to waste, BOOK your Adventure today!