Iran Claims Successful Ballistic Missile Defense Test as Israel Builds A Missile Corps

Iran claims that it has successfully tested its Bavar 373 long-range surface-to-air missile system in a ballistic missile defense role. True or not, the announcement comes as Israel is expanding its own conventional ballistic missile and long-range rocket artillery capabilities, some of which it has already used against Iranian interests in neighboring Syria, as part of a larger plan to create a new “Missile Corps.” Iranian Air Defense Force Brigadier General Mahmoud Ebrahiminejad, Deputy Commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base said that the test had occurred in 2017 during an interview with Iran’s Tasnim News Agency on Sept. 10, 2018. Iran has been working on the Bavar 373 since at least 2011 and declared that it completed its initial operational evaluation in January 2018.

Bavar 373 as “more powerful and more reliable” than Russia’s S-300PMU-2, which Iran also operates, Ebrahiminejad claimed. The “biggest advantage,” however, is that Iranian defense companies make the system, so the country does not have to rely on outside suppliers, he added. It’s not clear how much the Bavar 373 does or doesn’t draw from the S-300. When Iran first showed a prototype to the public in 2016, the transporter-erector-launcher (TEL) appeared to be significantly different visually, featuring rectangular launch canisters more in line with the U.S. Patriot surface-to-air missile system than that of Russian designs. The Iranian system also uses a distinct and apparently locally produced phased array radar.

President.ir Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in white turban, learns about the phased array radar associated with the Bavar 373 surface-to-air missile system, seen in the background, in 2016.

However, subsequent examples of the TEL look very much like a variant of the S-300PMU-2. It is possible observers have misidentified these and that they are actually the Russian launchers, but mounted on Iranian-made vehicles. There is also an indication that the TEL with the rectangular launch canisters is actually part of the shorter-range Talash-3 surface-to-air missile system. The Sayyad-4 interceptor itself is visually reminiscent of the Russian 48N6E2 missile for the S-300 system. The 48N6E2 has a maximum range of around 120 miles and Russia claims that it has some ability to engage tactical ballistic missiles.

President.ir The missile system identified as the Bavar-373 in 2016, which may have been in error.

Whatever the exact connection between the Bavar 373 and the S-300PMU-2, the two systems do appear to be roughly analogous. The Iranians began developing the Bavar 373 in the first place after experiencing difficulties – including sanctions and contract disputes – in acquiring Russian-made long-range surface-to-air missile systems to help defend against the threat of Israeli or American air strikes against sensitive sites, including elements of their controversial nuclear program. Based on what is publicly known about the S-300 and what information is available about the Bavar 373, the latter system would likely only have a limited capability against short-range ballistic missiles in their terminal phase of flight. There is also a question about whether or not its radars would be able to adequately spot and track those incoming threats and cue the interceptors to hit them. Still, it's not surprising that Iran would now be increasingly interested in developing a ballistic missile defense system of its own and looking to see if Bavar 373 could provide at least some capability in that role. Though most reports focus on Iran's own ballistic missile development programs, it faces its own threats from various regional opponents, such as Saudi Arabia, which has an arsenal of Chinese-made DF-3 Medium Range Ballistic Missiles and more recently purchased much more capable DF-21s.

Plans for a new "missile corps" in Israel may be even more worrisome to Iran, though. In January 2018, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Lieutenant General Gadi Eisenkot, Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), agreed on the plan, which could cost Israel up to $2 billion in total in the coming years. The effort entails the expansion of Israel’s long-range, precision-guided rocket artillery capabilities, centered on the Extended Range Artillery (EXTRA), which has a range of 80 miles. The Israeli Navy’s existing Sa'ar 5- and future Sa’ar-6-class corvettes would also get a navalized version of this system.

IMI Systems A ground-launched EXTRA system.