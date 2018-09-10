Here's The Justification For FEMA Chartering The World's Largest Jet To Rush Supplies To Guam

In light of the immediate need and uncertainties associated with emergency response airlift operations, flexibility to use the entire capacity of a single, well-timed flight using the voluminous AN-225 is warranted to maximize the amount and type of relief cargo that can be sent to Guam during a critically narrow timeframe. No U.S. air carrier can offer a comparable solution, and no other airplane in the fleet of Antonov or any other air carrier can match the capacity and flexibility that a single AN-225 flight can offer.

Although the cargo on the initial loading list could potentially be accommodated by multiple flights operated by U.S. air carriers, Antonov has been advised that it is being chartered to perform this single AN-225 flight based on an apparent shortage of sufficient U.S. air carrier lift, the immediate availability of the AN-225 (on stand-by at Antonov’s Gostomel, Ukraine (GML) base and ready to depart for SFO on Sunday morning), and FEMA’s need to transport the maximum possible volume of cargo in the shortest amount of time, with the greatest amount of flexibility to account for the various contingencies associated with emergency response and disaster relief activities.

The AN-225 is uniquely qualified to perform this flight not only because of the significant capacity of the aircraft, but also in light of its flexibility to load outsized cargo, such as emergency response vehicles, which might turn out to be needed on an urgent basis, not to mention the ability to load and unload the aircraft using the aircraft’s nose door and ramp system -- or even the exterior of the fuselage if necessary. In other words, there is absolutely no comparable alternative to the use of Antonov’s AN-225 aircraft.

...

Grant of this application is in the public interest. Transportation of MREs, drinking water, and potentially other relief supplies to Guam is necessary to support FEMA’s activities in Guam and the neighboring Mariana Islands, which could experience devastating impacts from Typhoon Mangkhut, including flooding, landslides, structural damage, power outages, and threats to human health and safety. Transportation of the cargo by U.S. air carriers is apparently not available and, depending on the volume and type of cargo, not possible, and transportation by ocean freighter would take far too long. It is therefore critical that Antonov be authorized to use its AN-225 aircraft to address the need for delivery of these supplies to Guam as soon as possible.