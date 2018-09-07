For Boeing, Its MQ-25 Win Is Sweet Vindication After Years Of Disappointment 

The company even used its own funds to develop a very stealthy advanced UCAV follow-on to the X-45A, the X-45C Phantom Ray, but the USAF had no interest in procuring a version of the promising aircraft and the Navy chose Boeing's competitor, Northrop Grumman, to develop their carrier-based UCAV demonstrators. Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin seemed to make major inroads with similar technologies in the classified realm and Northrop Grumman is widely thought to have done the same , especially with strategic unmanned assets.

Boeing pioneered the unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) concept magnificently back in the early 2000s via the X-45A Joint Unmanned Combat Aircraft System demonstration program. What looked to be the dawn of a new era in air combat the likes of which we haven't been seen since the introduction of the jet engine, astonishingly ended up withering on the vine.

The Navy's selection of Boeing to move their MQ-25 Stingray carrier-based tanker drone initiative forward was surprising to some, but to the company's St. Louis team, and especially their Phantom Works 'bleeding edge' design unit, it had to have been an incredibly validating moment. For more than a decade and a half, Boeing has tried to push semi-autonomous advanced unmanned combat air vehicle technology forward into an operational realm without success. Now they have a chance to change all that in a very substantial way.

So even though possible future tenders, like one for a UCAV that will leverage the same support infrastructure, can be competed openly—even the MQ-25 could be recompeted after the first four prototypes are built by Boeing—Boeing will undoubtedly have an advantage for these future opportunities due to their intimate knowledge of what will probably become one of the Navy's most important integrated systems and software suites, ranking right up there with the Aegis Combat System.

Even though the Navy will 'own' this capability, Boeing will be right there developing it alongside the seagoing force. So even though it won't be proprietary to Boeing, the company will have a big leg up on the competition by evolving it to work with their MQ-25 drone and in ironing out all the operational interface kinks at sea and under real-world conditions.

There is some misunderstanding about the MQ-25 program in general. Although the aircraft gets all the attention, maybe the most exciting and critical part of the program—and possibly the most important going forward for Boeing—is in the command, control, and networking ecosystem that will be developed for it. This is not intended to be a discreet system that will just work with the MQ-25 Stingray. It will be a new enterprise based around semi-autonomous drone operations that will grow and evolve with technology and capability demands.

You can read all about Boeing's pioneering role in the Pentagon's bizarre UCAV saga and how UCAVs seemed to vanish from view just as they were about to revolutionize air combat forever in this past special feature of mine. But suffice it to say, Boeing seems to have gotten the short end of the stick when it comes to advanced unmanned air vehicle systems, but all their work may finally pay off with the MQ-25.

Below is a document from 2014 that we received via FOIA regarding the command and control suite that was being developed for the earlier and more complex iteration of the Navy's carrier-based combat drone program that morphed into MQ-25. It borrowed from software developed for Northrop Grumman's MQ-8 Fire Scout and MQ-4 Triton. It isn't perfectly clear if this work will be ported over directly for the MQ-25's development and integration with Boeing's aircraft, but by what we can tell it will. Regardless, the support architecture and concept of operations will be very similar if not identical.

USN Navy flight test pilot demonstrates functionality of new software for the future Unmanned Carrier-Launched Airborne Surveillance and Strike system at the program's Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. lab. (2014 photo)

According to nearly every one of our sources, MQ-25 is not a popular initiative below the top rungs of the Navy's command structure, and especially within elements of NAVAIR. Right now the Pentagon is flush with cash, but that will likely change in the years to come. Will the MQ-25 really live to see full rate production? That's debatable, and pilot culture will be a major hurdle when it comes to its ability to survive. But if anything else, the universal backend aspect of the program will give it a better chance of avoiding the budgetary axe than anything else, including the attributes of one particular airframe. This is all very exciting for Boeing, but one can only wonder if Northrop Grumman made a severe error by not competing for the MQ-25 contract. Just as Boeing blazed the trail for the UCAV concept, Northrop Grumman took it to sea and accomplished marvelous things with their X-47B demonstrators.

Those aircraft were far more akin to a stealth, penetrating UCAV than a tanker. In other words, they were needlessly complex for the tanking mission set alone. But Boeing took their previously undisclosed UCAV demonstrator—an aircraft devised for the Unmanned Carrier Launched Airborne Surveillance and Strike (UCLASS) requirement that the Navy ended up ditching for the far more dumbed down Carrier Based Aerial Refueling System initiative that turned into the MQ-25 program—and modified it for the MQ-25 tender. And they won.

USN One of Northrop Grumman's highly promising X-47Bs refueling autonomously during one of its last tests in 2015.

We don't know much about how the Navy came it its final decision as to who would be awarded the MQ-25 contract, but we do know that it chose the only contestant that had a prototype, and that prototype isn't likely to be exactly representative of Boeing's final MQ-25 configuration. And Boeing's prototype has never flown. Northrop Grumman's X-47Bs, on the other hand, have not only flown, they have operated from aircraft carriers at sea multiple times and in various conditions and even aerial refueled autonomously.