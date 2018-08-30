Boeing Is The Winner Of The Navy's MQ-25 Stingray Tanker Drone Competition

There are some happy and proud folks in St. Louis right now as the company further solidifies its portfolio of naval aviation programs. 

By Tyler Rogoway and Joseph Trevithick
Boeing

The U.S. Navy has announced that Boeing has won the contract to build four MQ-25 Stingray carrier-launched unmanned aerial refueling tankers. This is the culmination of a contracting process that began in earnest in 2017, but also reflects the latest developments in a saga that dates back nearly two decades. 

Boeing had submitted its striking design to the MQ-25 competition last December, facing off against General Atomics and Lockheed Martin. In October 2017, Northrop Grumman announced it would not compete for the contract with a modified version of its X-47B unmanned aircraft, which the Navy had tested extensively as a carrier-borne platform between 2011 and 2015. Boeing was the only entrant with any sort of a fully realized prototype capable of flight. 

The contract announcement reads:

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a ceiling price $805,318,853 fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract to provide the design, development, fabrication, test, verification, certification, delivery, and support of four MQ-25A unmanned air vehicles, including integration into the carrier air wing to provide an initial operational capability to the Navy.  The work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (45.5 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (6.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.1 percent); Quebec, Canada (3.1 percent); Palm Bay, Florida (2.3 percent); San Diego, California (1.5 percent); and various locations inside and outside the continental U.S. (37.6 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2024.  Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $79,050,820 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.  This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; three offers were received.  The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1012).

Boeing

A huge congratulations for Boeing and the St. Louis team! 

We will update this post as more information becomes available.

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com

