Boeing Is The Winner Of The Navy's MQ-25 Stingray Tanker Drone Competition

The U.S. Navy has announced that Boeing has won the contract to build four MQ-25 Stingray carrier-launched unmanned aerial refueling tankers. This is the culmination of a contracting process that began in earnest in 2017, but also reflects the latest developments in a saga that dates back nearly two decades.

Boeing had submitted its striking design to the MQ-25 competition last December, facing off against General Atomics and Lockheed Martin. In October 2017, Northrop Grumman announced it would not compete for the contract with a modified version of its X-47B unmanned aircraft, which the Navy had tested extensively as a carrier-borne platform between 2011 and 2015. Boeing was the only entrant with any sort of a fully realized prototype capable of flight.