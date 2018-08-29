Who Do You Think Will Win The Navy's MQ-25 Tanker Drone Competition Tomorrow?

The contract award is happening tomorrow and the winner could potentially usher in a critical and exciting new era in naval aviation.

By Tyler Rogoway
Lockheed Martin
The Navy's MQ-25 carrier-based tanker drone tender has been one of the stories we have followed closest over the last couple of years and tomorrow the opportunity to produce four pre-production aircraft and possibly usher in an era of advanced unmanned aircraft operations aboard American aircraft carriers will be finally awarded. 

Lockheed Martin, General Atomics, and Boeing have all put forward disparate and intriguing concepts in various states of maturity, with each having advantages and disadvantages. So who will be announced the winner tomorrow afternoon? 

Boeing

Boeing's MQ-25 design.

I made my prediction on Twitter today, and it could very well turn out wrong, but if I had to guess the winner regardless of my personal choice, this is what I posited:

Here is a photo of those tweets for our mobile users:

twitter screencap

We wish each team the very best and regardless of who ends up winning, just getting any semi-autonomous, fixed-wing, unmanned aircraft operating from America's supercarriers will be a big win for the country.

So who is your pick and why? Let us know in the comments section below!

General Atomics

General Atomics MQ-25 design.

