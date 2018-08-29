Who Do You Think Will Win The Navy's MQ-25 Tanker Drone Competition Tomorrow?

The Navy's MQ-25 carrier-based tanker drone tender has been one of the stories we have followed closest over the last couple of years and tomorrow the opportunity to produce four pre-production aircraft and possibly usher in an era of advanced unmanned aircraft operations aboard American aircraft carriers will be finally awarded.

Lockheed Martin , General Atomics , and Boeing have all put forward disparate and intriguing concepts in various states of maturity, with each having advantages and disadvantages. So who will be announced the winner tomorrow afternoon?

We wish each team the very best and regardless of who ends up winning, just getting any semi-autonomous, fixed-wing, unmanned aircraft operating from America's supercarriers will be a big win for the country.

