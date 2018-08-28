The B-52 Looks Set To Become The USAF's Hypersonic Weapons Truck Of Choice

Though the U.S. Air Force plans to keep its B-52H Stratofortresses in front line service through at least 2050, its clear that the aircraft are becoming more vulnerable to increasingly advanced air defense networks and would have to rely heavily on long-range stand-off weapons during any potential high-end conflict. At the same time, the iconic bombers look set to get a new lease on life as the service’s principle platform for a slew of air-launched hypersonic weapons, a role that they are better suited to fill than any other existing American combat aircraft. Earlier in August 2018, U.S. Air Force Colonel Lance Reynolds, the Program Manager for B-1 and B-52 Systems, briefed industry representatives on the status of both bombers during a meeting at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. The B-1 and B-52 Systems division is part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Bomber Development Branch, which is located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

Reynolds’ presentation says that between the 2016 and 2022 fiscal years, the Air Force will conduct demonstrations of no less than seven different weapon systems, including various nuclear-capable strategic types, on the B-52, also known affectionately as the BUFF, for Big Ugly Fat Fellow. Of these, four are in-development hypersonic weapons. Broadly speaking, hypersonic weapons encompass unpowered and powered vehicles that fly at more than five times the speed of sound, or Mach 5. The Air Force plans to test the Tactical Boost Glide (TBG) vehicle, which the service has been working together on with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), on the B-52 first. In its budget request for the 2019 fiscal year, DARPA said that it was planning to conduct the first flight test of the TBG some time in that time frame, which begins on Oct. 1, 2018, and ends on Sept. 30, 2019. The goal is to have an operationally representative prototype by 2023.

USAF A slide from US Air Force Colonel Lance Reynolds' briefing showing various B-52H-related developments and potential future upgrades as of July 2018.