Fair Skies And Tailwinds John McCain, You Will Be Sorely Missed

Senator John McCain passed away today at 81 years old. He had just announced that he would end his treatment for brain cancer a day ago. Most thought that was a bit odd coming from a man that new how to fight against the odds better than pretty much anyone on this planet. But now we understand that he did indeed fight till the very end, in true 'Maverick' fashion. John McCain is a personal hero of mine. I have always been gripped by his amazing story, candid demeanor, willingness to take on a fight and cross the isle to get stuff done, and by his reliance on humor as a backstop against the crazy things life can throw at us.

The hardest part of this news is that McCain is needed now more than ever in a wayward government with few lions left to lead. But maybe the timing of his departure will work to make us remember just how privileged we were to have him around for so long and how important his quality of leadership was.

Public Domain Navy pilot John McCain in front of a T-2 Buckeye during training.