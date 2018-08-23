Here's The Army's Plan For Making Its Apaches More Capable At Sea And Deadlier Overall

The U.S. Army has released new details about its plans for improving the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter as part of the future Version 6 upgrade package. The updates will include a major boost in the gunship’s maritime capabilities, make it easier for them to team up with a much broader range of unmanned aircraft, and improve the helicopter’s general ability to collect and share information, engage hostile targets, and avoid threats. The Army’s Apache Attack Helicopter Project Office shared the details as part of a briefing to industry partners, which Twitter user @MIL_STD then posted online on Aug. 18, 2018. The presentation shows that the service completed integrating the Version 4.5 capabilities into the AH-64E fleet in 2017 and plans to finish with the Version 6 updates by 2026.

The Army first began receiving AH-64Es, previously known as the AH-64D Block III and also called the Apache Guardian, in 2011. The helicopter will remain the service’s primary attack helicopter through at least 2048, though the gunship version of the Future Vertical Lift family of aircraft is supposed to reach initial operational capability in 2034, according to the Apache Project Office's briefing. As such, it will be important for the Army to continue modernizing the Apaches in the meantime to keep up with existing and future threats. Previous updates have already added Link 16 data links, new communication and communication relay systems, the ability to operate as a manned-unmanned team with other pilotless aircraft, and the ability to carry external fuel tanks to extend the helicopter’s range, among other improvements.

US Army via @MIL_STD An overview of capability additions to the AH-64E since its introduction in 2011.

The Version 6 package is particularly interesting for its emphasis on over-water combat, which is not something one might necessarily expect the Army to be worried about now or in the future. However, with increasing potential operations from bases on land in and around constrained waterways, such as the Strait of Hormuz or the Baltic Sea, or distributed and expeditionary operations that could involve flying from ships or sea bases, such as in broad expanse of the Pacific region, the service has been steadily more aware of possible maritime missions for the gunships for years now. “Current and potential future conflicts mandate the need for the Apache to counter enemy anti-access/area denial [threats] such as unmanned aircraft, amphibious assault vehicles and hovercraft, at extended ranges and under adverse weather conditions,” another official document, specifically describing planned upgrades to the helicopter’s AN/APG-78 Longbow radar, explained, according to a 2016 story from AINonline. The Version 6 configuration will feature an updated version of the mast-mounted Longbow that can better spot and engage maritime targets and small unmanned aircraft, as well as just double the range of the system, which is presently around five miles.

USN AH-64s fly near the sea base USS Ponce, which the US Navy retired in 2017, during a training exercise in the Middle East.

An update to the AN/APR-48B Modernized Radar Frequency Interferometer (MRFI) electronic warfare system will also improve the Apache’s ability to identify unspecified “maritime threats.” Other updates to this system will give the helicopters better electronic support measures and targeting capabilities in general, allowing it to more accurately determine range and geo-location of potential threats, such as radars associated with surface-to-air missile systems, and other emitters. There will be upgrades to the AN/ARC-231 multi-mode digital radio to better support over-water missions, as well. Version 6 AH-64Es will also be able to combine these updates with increased capabilities for manned-unmanned teaming. The updated Apaches will have the Manned-Unmanned Teaming-Extended (MUMT-X) system, which extends the range at which the helicopters can share data with drones and allows the crew to interact with a more diverse group of unmanned aircraft – possibly including an advanced, pilot-optional scout rotorcraft and other future tactical unmanned aircraft that the Army is exploring now – using C, L, Ku, and S band data links.

US Army via @MIL_STD A visual representation of the AH-64E's components that will recieve upgrades as part of the Version 6 package.