Watch This Ukrainian SA-11 'Buk' SAM System Intercept A Storefront In Kiev

I don't know what it is about SA-11 'Buk' surface-to-air missile systems but, they seem to have trouble when it comes to participating in military parades. The self-contained, road-mobile, medium-range SAM is most notorious for tragically shooting down Malaysian Airlines flight 17 over Eastern Ukraine, but it remains in service in a number of configurations in dozens of countries around the world. In this case, the straying transporter erector launcher and radar (TELAR) in question was of Ukrainian origin.