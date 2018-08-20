Watch This Ukrainian SA-11 'Buk' SAM System Intercept A Storefront In Kiev
The radar and missile packing armored vehicle careened off course and into a building during a practice run for an Independence Day parade.
I don't know what it is about SA-11 'Buk' surface-to-air missile systems but, they seem to have trouble when it comes to participating in military parades. The self-contained, road-mobile, medium-range SAM is most notorious for tragically shooting down Malaysian Airlines flight 17 over Eastern Ukraine, but it remains in service in a number of configurations in dozens of countries around the world. In this case, the straying transporter erector launcher and radar (TELAR) in question was of Ukrainian origin.
The incident occurred on August 18th, 2018 during a practice run for Ukraine's Independence Day parade in Kiev. Everything seemed to be going as planned before it suddenly wasn't as the SA-11 careened into a storefront. It's somewhat astonishing that nobody was injured, but the stricken SAM system made a great subject for social media photos and selfies snapped by pedestrians nearby.
We don't know exactly what happened here—maybe there was a mechanical issue or maybe the driver fell asleep—who knows. But this may just be the SA-11's first successful intercept of a storefront in its nearly 40-year operational career.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATEDMH17 Investigation Concludes SA-11 ‘Buk’ Missile System Came From RussiaAn avalanche of evidence proves the surface-to-air missile system that brought down MH17 was transported from Russia into Ukraine and then back out after the Malaysia Airlines flight was shot down.READ NOW
- RELATEDNew York Spends $4.3M on Technology to Stop Vehicles From Hitting BridgesGovernor says detectors should also help curb traffic troubles for Long Islanders.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch US Army Abrams Tanks In World War II Paint Crush Cars At German CompetitionBut the Germans won the annual Strong Europe Tank Challenge, which is a cross between a training exercise and a friendly field day for tank crews.READ NOW
- RELATEDBritish Army's New Land Ceptor SAM System Blasts Its First Aerial TargetThe ground-based weapon will share components with the Royal Navy's Sea Ceptor and replace aging Cold War-era Rapier air defense systems.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Ukraine's Largest Munitions Depot Transformed Into Massive FireballThe explosions could continue for days.READ NOW