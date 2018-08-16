Refurbished TacAir Aggressor F-5 Photographed Over St. Augustine, Florida
This is the first shot we know of showing one of TacAir's splinter-schemed F-5s in the air.
We have been following the progress of Tactical Air Support Inc.'s F-5E Tiger II aggressor program from before we even knew it existed. Since then the company has made huge strides in bringing an advanced F-5E/F derivative to the commercial adversary support marketplace. The 21 jets, which came from overseas surplus stocks, are all being refurbished at Northrop Grumman's St. Augustine facility, after which they will head to TacAir's home base at Reno's Stead Field where they will receive extensive upgrades. This process will include fitting an all-new glass cockpit in the sleek fighters. But to our knowledge, none of these jets have been photographed in flight—that is until now.
Our good friend and one of our favorite aviation photographers, Frank Crebas of Bluelife Aviation (make sure to follow his Instagram linked here, you won't be disappointed), captured the splinter-schemed F-5 during a test flight out of St. Augustine's Northwest Florida Regional Airport.
Apparently, this is the fourth TacAir F-5 that has received a refreshing from Northrop Grumman—the other three are already back at Stead Field in Nevada. So there can be no doubt that TacAir's Tiger II fleet is rapidly evolving.
These are truly exciting times for commercial adversary support contractors. The USAF has laid out its grand plan for embracing privatized aggressor and other tactical air power training services and it's impressive. The competition for these and other contracts is stiff, but it looks like there will be plenty of opportunities to go around. Considering the high cost of sustaining and operating a 5th generation fighter dominated future force, along with many other factors I have been discussing for nearly a decade, the decision by USAF to finally leverage the private sector to the maximum degree possible for portions of its tactical air combat training needs isn't really a choice anymore as it had been in decades past.
This is a necessary evolution and one that will save money, result in a far more elastic set of training capabilities and options, and it will result in better-trained pilots than what the in-house alternatives can provide.
But regardless of the business case surrounding commercial adversary support services, TacAir's F-5s are gorgeous and they will be truly impressive machines once their upgrades are complete.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATEDTacAir's Adversary F-5s Are Getting A Cutting-Edge CockpitThe upgrade will offer greater situational awareness, ease of integration for future upgrades, synthetic vision, and night vision compatibility.READ NOW
- RELATEDWe Finally Know Where Those Surplus Jordanian F-5 Tiger IIs Ended Up (Updated)A commercial adversary support provider snapped up the jets in hopes of supplying aggressor duties to the US Navy, US Air Force, and other customers.READ NOW
- RELATEDDraken Begins Assembly Of First Mirage F1M Destined For Advanced Aggressor DutyThis is a very exciting time for the contractor adversary support market and Draken is now on its way to fielding its most capable aggressor yet.READ NOW
- RELATEDHow To Fight To Win In The F-14, A-4 and F-5 At The Navy's Topgun SchoolA Topgun student who later became an instructor tells us all about how to fly the Tomcat, Skyhawk and Tiger II in a dogfight and what it was like to both learn and teach at the legendary school.READ NOW
- RELATEDFour F-5E Tiger IIs Can Fit Inside a Boeing 747With plenty of room to spare, no lessREAD NOW