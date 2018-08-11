Oregon F-15s Scramble To Seattle To Intercept Possibly Stolen Q400 Airliner (Updated)

A bit of commentary: I am very surprised this aircraft was not shot down earlier. It was at low altitude and a Q400 could do a lot of damage, especially considering so many outside events are going in the region. He was communicating and the Eagles had him in their sights, but once he flew over water I am a little surprised that wasn't it. We don't know all the details, far from it, but it seems like they did everything and more to try to get him to land safely. It will be interesting to find out how this all went down exactly.

For those who think it would be impossible for someone with no formal flight training to steal and eventually land a complex aircraft, give this past feature of mine a read.

