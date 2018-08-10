Iran Fired Ballistic Missile During Drills Where It Practiced Blockading the Strait of Hormuz

“The scope and scale of the exercise [in and around the Strait of Hormuz] we saw was similar to what we've seen with other exercises that they've done in this region,” U.S. Army General Joseph Votel, head of U.S. Central Command, told reporters on Aug. 8, 2018, without making any mention of a missile launch. “I think what was perhaps a little bit different was the timing of it in this particular case. And so, I think it's pretty clear to us that they were trying to use that exercise to send a message to us that as – as we approach this – the period of the sanctions here, that they had some capabilities.” The Pentagon declined to comment to Fox News on the use of the Fateh 110 during the exercise. One of the outlet's sources, however, said that it was routine for the IRGC to fire missiles during drills in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

M-ATF via Wikimedia A mobile Fateh 110 transporter-erector-launcher, with two missiles.