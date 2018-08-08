Video Emerges Of C-5 Galaxy Making A Nose Gear Up Landing At Lackland Air Force Base

The C-5 is a flying warehouse of an aircraft, but with all its lifting capacity comes high complexity and the type is certainly known for its fair share of chronic issues. On a week when the last upgraded C-5M was announced delivered, a video showing a Galaxy making an incredibly well-flown nose gear up landing at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas has come to light. Here's a direct link to the Facebook video in case it doesn't show up automatically below on your mobile device:

It's not clear if the video, which was first posted on John Q. Public's Facebook page, was shot recently or on March 15th, 2018 when a known nose gear up landing by as C-5 occurred at the base, but the latter is probably the case. Nobody was hurt in that incident and the aircraft was deemed repairable, but it marked another in a very long line of issues with Galaxy's troublesome landing gear which has included many emergency landings. In the Summer of 2017, two C-5s from Dover Air Force Base had similar issues in Rota, Spain which resulted in the grounding of the USAF's truncated force of just 56 C-5s.

During the grounding, it was discovered that the ball-screw assembly was malfunctioning and causing issues with the nose gear's extension and retraction process. The entire fleet received new ball-screw assemblies but it seems that didn't necessarily cure the C-5's nose gear woes.