Chinese President Xi Jinping Brought A New Armored Limousine With Him To Africa

As China continues to deepen ties with countries across sub-Saharan Africa, Chinese President Xi Jinping himself recently concluded a whirlwind tour of the continent on July 30, 2018. China’s premier, who has also been consolidating power at home and is in the throes of an expanding trade war with the United States, also used the trip as an opportunity to show off a new, Chinese-made presidential limousine known as the Hongqi N501. The four-door sedan is more than 18 feet long and has an overall shape with a large front grill that is clearly meant to evoke very high-end, full-size luxury cars such as Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, and Mercedes, the latter of which has been especially popular with world leaders in the past, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. It reportedly has a 402-horsepower turbocharged V8 engine coupled with an automatic transmission and can travel more than 500 miles on a single tank of gas.

Beyond that, there are few publicly available details about the car or its features. When information about the N501 first began to emerge in 2016, the suggestion was that it might be a new addition to Hongqi’s commercial product line. As of May 2018, however, Hongqi had still not officially launched the N501 and it was nowhere to be found in the company’s catalogs. Car watchers in China, however, spotted one of them on the road carrying military plates, which suggested it was a model specifically for the country’s government.

Xi’s use of the type in Africa would all but confirm this observation. Pictures show, unsurprisingly, that the Chinese president’s N501 has heavy armored windows and doors. It would have to have various additional security and other features, including secure communications equipment to help the premier keep connected while on the move, as is the case with the cars other major world leaders use to get around. We don't know whether Hongqi is making any version of the N501, with or without the armor or other extras, available commercially or if the type is specifically for China's president. There is also a possibility that it uses a foreign designed chassis or a platform derived from one. Hongqi is just one brand under the umbrella of the state-owned FAW Group. This automotive conglomerate builds foreign designs for the Chinese market in cooperation with companies such as Audi and Toyota.

Initial reports indicated that the N501 would use a Toyota or Toyota-derived engine, but the size and shape led observers to wonder if the vehicle was using an Audi A6L chassis. Whether either party would consent to Hongqi putting their products together in this fashion, or if that would matter, is unclear. But whatever the car looks like under the hood and inside, Hongqi’s red flag hood ornament is especially prominent and gives it a distinctly Chinese look. Since its founding in 1958, the company has been closely associated with China’s premiers, including Mao Tse Tung, and other senior Communist party leadership.

Navigator84 via Wikimedia A 1959 Hongqi CA72, the company's first ever design, which it based in large part on contemporary American designs from Chrysler.