AC-130W Gunship Pilots Help Target The Enemy With An Off The Shelf Rifle Sight

Regardless, the AC-130W, which never had a side-mounted HUD to our knowledge, now appears to have the very off-the-shelf holographic gunsight in this position. It's certainly there to help Stinger II pilots coordinate their deadly circles in the sky, but we have no idea if it can actually be used to engage targets, although it seems quite unlikely as it wouldn't have the computing power that a full-up HUD has.

Still, it's pretty wild to think that the world's largest flying gun gets help aiming its brutal arsenal using a lowly rifle sight that is more at home on a soldier's carbine, or even at your local shooting range, than on a front-line combat aircraft. Then again, maybe it isn't that surprising considering F-15 squadrons mounted high-power rifle scopes in their cockpit for long-range visual identification purposes for many years due to lack of a better or at least fully funded solution.